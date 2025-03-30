‘We are in big debt’: Neha Kakkar’s Melbourne concert organisers accuse singer of causing ₹4.52 cr loss

Days after singer Neha Kakkar faced backlash for arriving late for her concert in Melbourne, the concert organisers, Beats Production, have accused her of causing a ₹4.52 crore loss to them.

Beats has also released a detailed expense report for Kakkar’s concerts in Sydney and Melbourne.

The organisers claimed that due to Neha Kakkar’s unprofessionalism they have been banned from performing at the Margaret Court Arena.

In response to Kakkar’s allegations of not being provided food, water, or hotel accommodations, the organisers said all necessary arrangements had been put in place.

They also shared a video on Instagram showing the singer arriving at the airport, meeting the organisers, and being escorted to her car.

Calling her allegations baseless, Beats Production during a Facebook Live session on March 28 said: “We are in big debt after the show. She should be the one paying us… it was a mistake having her on board.”

Neha Kakkar’s allegations On March 27, Kakkar wrote a lengthy note on Instagram, claiming that she faced a harrowing experience with the organisers as they "ran away with her money."

"They said she came 3 hrs late, did they even ask once that what happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage, I didn't even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn't want anyone to get harmed. Who am I to punish anyone, but now that it's come on my name, I had to speak up. So here it is," she wrote.

"Do you all know that I performed absolutely Free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them with food. In spite of all this, we still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything because my fans were waiting for hrs for me there," she added.

Neha also said, "Do you know our sound check got delayed by hrs coz the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on. And when, after so much of delay, our sound check started, I could not reach the venue, couldn't do the sound check, we did not even know if the concert is happening coz the organisers stopped picking up my manager's calls coz apparently they were running away from the sponsors n everyone. Though there's still a lot to share but I guess this is enough..."

The controversy started after Neha Kakkar broke down on stage after she allegedly arrived three hours late for her concert in Melbourne last Sunday.