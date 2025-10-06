‘We are pregnant again’: Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy

Comedian and TV host Bharti Singh is expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple shared the happy news with fans on Monday evening through a joint Instagram post, and the announcement couldn’t be cuter.

Currently vacationing in Switzerland, Bharti and Haarsh shared a beautiful photo together against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. In the picture, Bharti is seen cradling her baby bump while Haarsh stands behind her, smiling lovingly.

Bharti captioned the post, “We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon.”

The couple’s post quickly went viral, with friends and celebrities from the industry flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. Parineeti Chopra, Esha Gupta, Drashti Dhami, Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Malhan, Anjali Anand, and Gauahar Khan were among the first to wish the couple.

Bharti And Haarsh’s Journey Together Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in 2017. They welcomed their first child, a son named Laksh (fondly called Golla), on April 3, 2022.

The couple often shares glimpses of their family life on social media and through their YouTube channel, where Golla frequently makes adorable appearances. In one of her recent vlogs from Switzerland, Bharti was seen joking with Haarsh about whether they should have another baby — to which Haarsh had enthusiastically replied that he wanted “five babies.”

Bharti’s Career Bharti Singh rose to fame after participating in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and later became one of India’s most beloved comedians through The Kapil Sharma Show. Over the years, she has also hosted several reality shows and award events.

Most recently, Bharti hosted Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 and continues to co-host a podcast with Haarsh, where they chat with television celebrities about their journeys in showbiz.

Earlier, Bharti opened up about her early days in her career and talked about being inappropriately touched by people. She said that she couldn't understand good and bad touches until Sharma told her about it, especially while clicking pictures with men.

“Kitne logo ne mere paise khaye (so many people cheated on me with money),” Bharti Singh told Raj Shamani and added she never could ask money from people who didn't pay after her performance.