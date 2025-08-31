'We both felt like it was time': Devon Walker on his SNL exit

Washington, DC [US], August 31 (ANI): Devon Walker indicated earlier this week that Saturday Night Live fans are perhaps taking his and his fellow cast members' departures harder than the actors themselves.

He also revealed that the decision to leave SNL was a mutual one, reported Deadline.

"The big question," Walker began when asked by Rolling Stone in a new interview, if his exit was by choice.

"To be frank, I guess the best way I put it is like me and the show kind of looked at each other and we decided together that it was time to go our separate ways. I think I felt ready to leave the show, and I think the show felt ready to leave me," said Devon Walker as quoted by Deadline.

He continued, "I was just ready to do something else. We both felt like it was time. This was such a big time commitment, and life commitment. There's been a lot of life stuff that I feel like I've had to miss out on. And I felt ready to do a different version of my life. I think that the show and I are both ready to turn the page," as quoted by Deadline.

After Walker's exit, actress Heidi Gardner will also be exiting 'Saturday Night Live' after eight seasons, reported Deadline.

The news comes amid a shake-up at the NBC sketch comedy series, which this week saw the departure of Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim and Devon Walker ahead of Season 51.

Last season, Gardner was the longest-tenured current female cast member. In Season 49, she appeared in more sketches than any other cast member, according to the outlet.

The actress is well-known for her 'Weekend Update' characters, including the teen movie critic Bailey Gismert and Angel, "every boxer's girlfriend from every movie about boxing ever."