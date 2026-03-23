‘We got real freedom in 2014’: 5 times Kangana Ranaut dropped a bomb and faced the music for her explosive statements

According to her 2024 election affidavit, Kangana Ranaut has eight pending criminal cases. Charges against her include promoting enmity between religious groups, outraging religious feelings, sedition and defamation. Many of these cases stem from her controversial statements over the years.

₹ 100 Dadi What she said: During the 2020–21 farmers' protests, Kangana Ranaut retweeted a photo of 73-year-old farmer Mahinder Kaur. She misidentified the lady as the "Bilkis Dadi" of Shaheen Bagh. She tweeted: "She is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine... And she is available in 100 rupees."

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The tweet landed Kangana in legal trouble in Punjab. Mahinder Kaur filed a defamation complaint in the Bathinda court. In October 2025, Kangana appeared in court and expressed regret over the misunderstanding. She was granted bail.

Silly Ex What she said: "I don't know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me that chapter is over and I don't dig graves".

In March 2016, Kangana allegedly referred to Hrithik Roshan as her "silly ex" in an interview. Hrithik denied any romantic relationship and sent her a legal notice. He demanded a public apology and asked her to come clean about their alleged affair.

Kangana refused, calling herself no "dim-witted teenager". She fired back with a counter-notice, warning Hrithik to withdraw his notice or face a criminal case.

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Die by suicide What she said: In 2020, Kangana Ranaut claimed Akhtar called her to his home and told her: "If you don't apologise to [the Roshans], you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail... eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will die by suicide".

In 2020, Javed Akhtar filed a criminal defamation case against Kangana for remarks she made during an interview on Sushant Singh Rajput. After five years of legal battle, the case was resolved in February 2025 through mediation. Kangana offered an unconditional apology.

Real freedom What she said: "That wasn't freedom; those were alms (bheekh). We got real freedom in 2014."

Kangana's remark sparked national outrage. Multiple sedition applications were filed against her in Mumbai and Agra for allegedly insulting the nation and its freedom fighters.

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Mumbai is PoK What she said: “I am never wrong, and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now (sic).”

Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a public spat with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut. The remark triggered a political storm involving then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shortly after, a municipal team visited her production office, issued an illegal construction notice and carried out a demolition drive.