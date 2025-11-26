'We lost one of the pillars of Indian cinema': Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh mourn passing of legendary Dharmendra

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 26 (ANI): Actor Vijay Varma shared his deep condolences following the demise of the legendary Dharmendra. Vijay was present in Goa for the screening of his upcoming film 'Gustaakh Ishq' and was accompanied by his co-actor Fatima Sana Shaikh and producer Manish Malhotra.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vijay expressed grief and said, "We have lost one of the pillars of Indian cinema. It's unfortunate. He was going through a lot, but it still hurts a lot to see him go away. A loss for all of us."

Fatima Sana Shaikh also paid tributes to the late actor and added, "It is very sad news. He is a legend. We were discussing the sudden pain that we are all going through, even when we were promoting our film here in Goa. A sad day for the industry."

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai on Monday. The singer's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, which was attended by the superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

Celebrities have also been visiting Dharmendra's Mumbai residence to share condolences with the family.

'Gustaakh Ishq' stars actors Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is set to hit theatres on November 28.

The movie marks the debut of ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra as a producer in the Bollywood industry. The film is directed by Vibhu Puri.

As per the trailer, the film will follow the love story between the characters played by Vijay and Fatima.

The situation takes a downturn when a loan shark addresses the concern about Vijay Varma's disturbed financial condition. The trailer ends on a heartbreaking note when Fatima Sana Shaikh bids farewell to Vijay Varma due to differences between them.