We need to pay attention to what boys see and learn as they grow up at home: Actress Revathi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31 (ANI): Actress Revathi attended the 6th Bharat Soka GSSI Women's Awareness Seminar, which was held at the Music Academy in Chennai on Sunday.

The seminar began with a cultural programme, following which women ranging from senior citizens to young girls shared how various struggles in their lives had been transformed into achievements. The seminar was held under the theme "Women in the Century: Awareness and Action."

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While talking to the reporters, actress Revathi said that ensuring women's safety in society requires more than simply advising women on how to protect themselves. It is extremely important to raise boys in the right manner as well.

"On one hand, women are advised to be mindful of their safety, including where they should and should not go. But what is much more important is how we raise boys. We need to pay attention to what boys see and learn as they grow up at home, in schools and in society. Only by teaching them to clearly understand what is right and what is wrong can we bring about major changes in society," said Revathi.

She said that women have greater opportunities in all fields, including cinema, and that their growth depends on how they make use of those opportunities and move forward through their talent and abilities.

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"I have a great deal of confidence that the present Gen Z generation will achieve and accomplish many things that our generation was unable to," she said.

Actress Revathi was last seen in the film Assi, which also starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. (ANI)