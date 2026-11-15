'We need to take hard look at ourselves': Amit Sadh on very poor air quality in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Actor Amit Sadh urged the people to take personal responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in the country amid rising AQI in Delhi.

Amit Sadh arrived in the national capital for the trailer launch of the business reality show 'Shubh Laabh' at Bharat Mandapam.

While talking to the media, the 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' actor reflected on the rising AQI in Delhi and called for individual contributions towards cleanliness by curbing pollution in the nation.

"Right now, everyone can see it. Of course, we always request the administration, and the administration does its job too. But I feel like right now, with our personalities and our collective mindset, we all need to take a really hard look at ourselves individually and ask what we're actually doing," said Amit Sadh.

"Are we just spitting paan on the walls, on the streets. They're spreading dirt around. Are we supposed to throw wrappers out of moving cars while driving? What happens is plastic. We're carelessly throwing away the wrapper of a toffee. We're damaging the beauty of our country and its buildings, you know, doing all this stuff. Aren't we getting our cars serviced on time? What are we even doing?" added Amit Sadh.

He urged the citizens to realise the importance of self-reflection and individual responsibility to assess their daily contributions towards the country.

"Before we ask anyone else in the world a question, we should ask ourselves what we are doing. I ask myself this every morning, man. What will I do for my country today, what will I do for my family, and how will I talk to the people I meet today who I don't know. So this is the time, things are going really well, we are moving forward, this is our time. To decide for yourself what we will do and we all know that we can do a lot," said Amit Sadh.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday evening, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 364 at 11:30 PM, the official Delhi AQI Portal operated by the Department of Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi, said.

Delhi’s air quality also remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 348 at 7:05 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amit Sadh is set to host the business reality show 'Shubh Labh, Chapter 1:Kal Ke Krorepati' of the Shubh Labh Trilogy.

The trailer was launched on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It will stream on JioHotstar. The launch closes the two-day Shubh Labh Startup Summit 2026, presented by Favcy Venture Builders.

According to the press note, the show features revenue-stage founders, including entrepreneurs from smaller cities and towns, with an emphasis on execution, unit economics, founder resilience and business fundamentals. It takes a venture-builder approach: participating investors are expected to support businesses beyond the initial investment, with continued engagement and strategic assistance.