'We object to the series': Lawrence Bishnoi cousin Ramesh Bishnoi on docuseries Lawrence of Punjab

Fazlika (Punjab) [India], April 24 (ANI): Lawrence Bishnoi's cousin Ramesh Bishnoi condemned the upcoming release of the docuseries 'Lawrence of Punjab', calling for an immediate ban on the series.

While speaking to ANI, Ramesh Bishnoi slammed director Raghav Darr for making the docuseries 'Lawrence of Punjab' without obtaining permission from the family or the government.

"Punjab is the land of Gurus. With whose permission has the director created this series? No permission from family or government. What does he aim to prove through it? The cases are still under trial in court. We object to the series, and it should be banned," said Ramesh Bishnoi.

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Earlier, the Punjab Police have formally urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to block public access to an upcoming documentary series titled 'Lawrence of Punjab', scheduled for an April 27 release on OTT platform ZEE5.

In an official communication sent by Special Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), V. Neeraja, the state police raised serious concerns over the content of the documentary, which reportedly chronicles the life and criminal trajectory of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The series is said to include dramatised portrayals and real-life references to high-profile crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and other violent incidents.

According to the letter, authorities fear that the documentary may "glorify and simplify organised crime," potentially influencing young audiences by normalising or romanticising criminal activities. The police also warned that such content could undermine ongoing law enforcement efforts and disturb public order in the state.

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The request has been made under Section 69A(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with relevant provisions of the IT (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. The Punjab Police have specifically asked for directions to ZEE5 to refrain from streaming the documentary and to remove access to its trailer globally.

Officials highlighted that internet-based content has a far wider reach and greater impact due to its audio-visual nature, making it more accessible and influential, especially among impressionable viewers.

Meanwhile, according to the press note by the makers, "Lawrence of Punjab traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility. From student politics and music to ideology and media amplification, the series pieces together how aspiration, power, and perception intersect to shape a new-age digital syndicate. With Lawrence Bishnoi as a key case study within this ecosystem, the narrative expands beyond the individual to examine the larger cultural and social context, focusing on consequences." (ANI)