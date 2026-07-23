'We owe it to them': Kareena Kapoor backs nationwide student protests over education reforms

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Thursday voiced support for students protesting across India over the alleged NEET paper leak, examination irregularities and demands for education reforms, saying young people deserve to be heard and trusted.

Sharing a note on Instagram, the actor described students as the nation's future and said listening to them was not a choice but an obligation. The protests have called for accountability over the alleged irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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One of Bollywood's biggest stars, Kareena said she decided to speak after reflecting on the issue for several days.

"I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore... and they shouldn't be. We all know what education means to a child. It gives them confidence. It gives them hope. It gives families proof that tomorrow can be better than today (sic)," she wrote.

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'Students deserve a system they can trust' The 45-year-old actor, who is a mother of two boys, said the credibility of the education system is essential and students should never feel that merit and hard work do not matter.

"But education only works if children believe in it. And they stop believing the moment they suspect that honesty, hard work and merit don't actually count. No child should have to wonder if their effort will be enough. They deserve a system they can trust, where merit is real, efforts is rewarded, and every child starts on equal footing. That isn't a lot to ask. It's the bare minimum (sic)," she added.

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Referring to the ongoing movement led largely by Gen-Z students, Kareena wrote:

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"When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn't a courtesy we extend. It's an obligation we owe them (sic)."

She concluded by urging people to stand with students, saying the country's response to the protests would shape how children view fairness and trust.

"Our children are watching us as closely as we watch them. How we respond now... not eventually, now... will tell them everything about whether fairness and trust are real, or just words adults use. They aren't preparing for tomorrow. They are tomorrow (sic)."

Varun Dhawan also voices support Kareena joins a growing list of film personalities who have publicly backed the student movement.

Earlier, actor Varun Dhawan also expressed support on Instagram, writing:

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"Students are the future of our country. When a student's dream is crushed, it's not just one dream that's lost; it's the dream of an entire family. They have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them. Their voices deserve to be heard, protected, and addressed with sincerity."

Varun urged authorities to engage with students' concerns while stressing that the focus should remain on the issues affecting them.

“I appeal to the authorities to engage with these concerns and work towards a fair, transparent, and meaningful resolution that ensures accountability. I also sincerely hope this remains a students' protest, the focus must remain on the issues affecting the students and the solutions they deserve. Peaceful protest is a democratic right, and every student should be allowed to exercise that right. Jai hind.”

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Protests continue across India The student protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), began at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and have since spread to several cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Patna.

For nearly a month, the movement has continued with activist Sonam Wangchuk and some students joining a hunger strike. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities, along with comprehensive reforms to the education system.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.