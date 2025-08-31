'We shed tears': Lil Nas Xs dad shares emotional update after rappers mental health crisis and arrest

Los Angeles [US], August 31 (ANI): The father of rapper Lil Nas X has opened up about his son's recent breakdown and arrest, sharing how painful it was to see him in jail.

According to Page Six, Robert Stafford, speaking in an emotional interview with a British newspaper, said that visiting his son behind bars left him in tears.

"I went to visit him in jail, and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn't do anything but cry," Stafford recalled. "To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass... We shed tears with each other for a minute," he continued.

He went on to tell his son that such struggles happen to many people, but the difference is that Lil Nas X's struggles were unfolding in the public eye.

"What you're going through is normal. We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours played out in the public eye," he said.

The incident that led to the arrest took place in Los Angeles on August 21, when a video--initially obtained by TMZ--showed the Grammy-winning rapper walking along Ventura Boulevard wearing only white underwear and cowboy boots. According to Page Six, in another video, the rapper was seen stripping down completely while reciting Nicki Minaj's part from Kanye West's 2010 song "Monster."

Police confirmed to Page Six that calls from witnesses led officers to the scene around 5:50 a.m. They said Lil Nas X "charged" at officers when they tried to detain him, after which he was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for what was described as a possible overdose.

He later pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $75,000 bail after spending a weekend in jail. A Los Angeles judge ordered him to attend rehab meetings as a condition of release--something the rapper agreed to.