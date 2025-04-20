’We should not forget our masses...’: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on how Bollywood can bounce back

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): As Bollywood lately witnessed a lot of film failures, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has some suggestions for the industry to help it course correct its path.

Speaking with ANI, Bhatt, who is known for creating films such as 'Ghulam' and 'Raaz', emphasised the need to cater to the masses.

"Everyone forgot the masses and went to niche films. And during COVID, the audience's habit of watching films in theatres disappeared. We stopped making massy films. If you see the South industry, it's flourishing because it always prioritises the mass audience. They still want to see superheroes, want to see Pushpa, want to see Kantara. They still consider the villain a villain, still whistle and clap. Hum toh waisi films banana bhul gaye jise dekhkar audience seeti aur taaliya bajaye," Bhatt expressed.

He also talked about how filmmakers should start focusing on the "urgency" element while making movies.

"We have to make films in which there is urgency. I have learnt it recently only when my film 'Tumko Meri Kasam' did not work. It got very good reviews. But it didn't work because it was not an urgency film. And even though my film didn't work. So, we will have to make films which has sense of urgency... Films should be made in such a way that people eagerly wait for the first day first show," he added.

Bhatt also felt that there should be a proper understanding of the financial structure of the film industry among the members of the Cinema. He further said that makers should give due attention of "content" rather than giving more importance to "star cast".