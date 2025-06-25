'We were talking…': Esha Gupta breaks silence on dating rumours with cricketer Hardik Pandya

Actor Esha Gupta has finally spoken out about the long-standing rumours of her being linked to cricketer Hardik Pandya. During a candid chat on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Esha confirmed that the two were indeed in touch for a brief period, but things never progressed into a relationship.

“There was a time we were talking… maybe it would happen, maybe it wouldn’t. But we never reached the dating stage,” Esha shared. “We met once or twice, that’s all. It ended before anything even began.”

She also clarified that there was no bad blood between them. “There was no drama or bitterness. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

Interestingly, Esha was among the celebrities who had publicly called out Hardik’s controversial remarks on Koffee With Karan back in 2019. However, she revealed that they weren’t in touch at the time, and it didn’t personally affect her.

Hardik Pandya later married model-actor Natasa Stankovic. The two announced their divorce via Instagram last year.

On the work front, Esha was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 Part 2 opposite Bobby Deol and also played DCP Laxmi Rathi in One Day: Justice Delivered.

Esha Gupta has credited Prakash Jha’s Aashram series for marking a turning point in Bobby Deol’s career. Reflecting on his journey in a 2024 interview with NewsX, Esha said that while she hasn’t watched Animal, she’s thrilled about Bobby’s recent success, calling it “much-deserved.”

“I haven’t seen Animal — it’s just not my kind of film,” Esha admitted. “But I truly believe Bobby’s life changed after Aashram. It was his time, and a lot of credit goes to Prakash Jha and the team. He deserves every bit of this success. He’s one of the nicest, most eloquent men I’ve met.”

Sharing a light moment from earlier that day, Esha recalled how a fan on her flight kept referring to Bobby not by his name, but as Lord Bobby the nickname that’s become popular on the internet. “He just kept saying, ‘Lord Bobby, Lord Bobby.’ I told him, ‘I’m going to tell Bobby this!’”