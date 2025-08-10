‘Weapons’ public review: Horror fans praise the film and performances, call it 'a genre masterclass'

Weapons, the latest film from Barbarian director Zach Cregger, has hit cinemas — and audiences can't stop talking about it.
Blending mystery, horror, and sharp social commentary, the film tells a story through interconnected events and characters, with each chapter peeling back more unsettling layers. It's a slow burn packed with jaw-dropping moments, haunting visuals, and unexpected emotional weight.
Early public reviews have been overwhelmingly positive — though not without debate.
One viewer summed up the buzz: “I have not seen a single bad Weapons review… horror fans, we are really eating good this year (sic).” Others highlighted the film's most terrifying scene, with one post saying: “Everyone was screaming for 30 seconds when this scene happened in Weapons. Literally an all-timer scare (sic).”
Veteran actor Amy Madigan has also received high praise for her role, with one fan stating: “Her performance was unforgettable. She secured a spot in the horror hall of fame with this character (sic).”
But not everyone sees Weapons as a straightforward horror film. One user commented: “#Weapons is NOT a horror movie. Especially not the way it was advertised. #WeaponsMovie IS a dark comedy (sic).”
Still, most agree that Zach Cregger has delivered something bold. “Weapons has changed the game,” one post reads. “A genre masterclass of genuine fear and soul-rocking imagery. Cregger is firing on all cylinders (sic).”
For many, it’s a film worth returning to. “Weapons is the kind of movie where you’re already planning your second viewing the moment it ends (sic),” shared one excited viewer.
‘Weapons’ is a 2025 American mystery-horror film created by Zach Cregger, who serves as writer, director, producer, and co-composer. The film features an ensemble cast including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.
The story centres on a chilling event in which seventeen school children vanish without a trace on the same night, all from the same classroom. As the investigation unfolds, it becomes clear that a strange, unseen force may be behind the mass disappearance.