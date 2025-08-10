‘Weapons’ public review: Horror fans praise the film and performances, call it 'a genre masterclass'

Weapons, the latest film from Barbarian director Zach Cregger, has hit cinemas — and audiences can't stop talking about it.

Blending mystery, horror, and sharp social commentary, the film tells a story through interconnected events and characters, with each chapter peeling back more unsettling layers. It's a slow burn packed with jaw-dropping moments, haunting visuals, and unexpected emotional weight.

‘Weapons’ Public Review Early public reviews have been overwhelmingly positive — though not without debate.

One viewer summed up the buzz: “I have not seen a single bad Weapons review… horror fans, we are really eating good this year (sic).” Others highlighted the film's most terrifying scene, with one post saying: “Everyone was screaming for 30 seconds when this scene happened in Weapons. Literally an all-timer scare (sic).”

Veteran actor Amy Madigan has also received high praise for her role, with one fan stating: “Her performance was unforgettable. She secured a spot in the horror hall of fame with this character (sic).”

But not everyone sees Weapons as a straightforward horror film. One user commented: “#Weapons is NOT a horror movie. Especially not the way it was advertised. #WeaponsMovie IS a dark comedy (sic).”

Still, most agree that Zach Cregger has delivered something bold. “Weapons has changed the game,” one post reads. “A genre masterclass of genuine fear and soul-rocking imagery. Cregger is firing on all cylinders (sic).”

For many, it’s a film worth returning to. “Weapons is the kind of movie where you’re already planning your second viewing the moment it ends (sic),” shared one excited viewer.

More About ‘Weapons’ ‘Weapons’ is a 2025 American mystery-horror film created by Zach Cregger, who serves as writer, director, producer, and co-composer. The film features an ensemble cast including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

