Wednesday Season 2 out: Jenna Ortega-starrer series sets milestone with its Rotten Tomatoes score

Wednesday, a record-breaking supernatural fantasy series, returned to Netflix on August 6 with the highly anticipated Part 1 of its second season. Starring Jenna Ortega in the lead, it features Wednesday Addams, a youngster possessing psychic powers, who heads back to the Nevermore Academy, where several unfinished businesses as well as a mysterious stalker await her.

According to Screen Rant, Wednesday season 2 has received generally positive reviews, while its score on Rotten Tomatoes has improved significantly over the 73% from critics for the maiden season.

Wednesday returns with Season 2: Is it worth it? Wednesday Season 1 premiered on Netflix in 2022 and kept fans waiting for its second season for nearly three years. Filming for the latest installment in the series was severely impacted due to multiple reasons, including the Hollywood strikes in 2023.

Going by the current trends, it seems that the wait is worth it.

As of now, Wednesday Season 2 holds an impressive 82% rating based on 34 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it higher than the first season of the show. Notably, Netflix is releasing the second season of Wednesday in two parts. The first, including four episodes, came out on August 6.

Among the latest episodes of Season 2 that fans can watch are:

Episode 1 - "Here We Woe Again"

Episode 2 - "The Devil You Woe"

Episode 3 - "Call of the Woe"

Episode 4 - "If These Woes Could Talk"

For the remaining four episodes, fans will have to wait for around a month.

Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2, which includes Episodes 5 to 8, is scheduled to come out on Netflix on September 3, 2025.

So far, reviews for the first part of Wednesday Season have been generally positive, with several critics praising the performances of Jenna Ortega and others.

Apart from her, the series saw the return of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Wednesday Addams' parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, while Isaac Ordonez is back as her younger brother, Pugsley.

Other returning cast members include Emma Myers as Enid, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, and Victor Dorobantu as Thing.

Also, the new season of the show sees several fresh faces, including Lady Gaga as a teacher.

However, critics have pointed out that the cast of Wednesday appears to be overcrowded at times, thus losing out on the tight focus on the storyline, as per Screen Rant.

FAQs Is Wednesday Season 2 good? Part 1 of the second season has generally received positive reviews from critics.

Has Wednesday season 2 come out? Yes, Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 was released on August 6.

Is Xavier in the Wednesday season 2? Percy Hynes White's character Xavier Thorpe has been cut from the Netflix show.