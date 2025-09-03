Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is OUT, finally: Netflix announces release with ‘Budhwar’ post and netizens can't keep calm

The most-awaited part two for Season 2 of Netflix's hit gothic teen drama, Wednesday, is finally out, and the netizens just can't keep calm.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, which includes the final four episodes for the season, was released at 12:30 PM IST on September 3.

Following the success of Part 1, fans who had been eager for answers were overjoyed by Netflix's ‘Budhwar’ post, which announced that the final part, featuring Lady Gaga, was finally out.

In a cheeky post, Netflix wrote: “This Budhwar, she's back to serving phool-time. Watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, out now, only on Netflix.”

Here's how netizens reacted: “Bhyi aagyei kya?” asked fans patiently awaiting the release of Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 on Netflix's post announcing its release at 12:30 PM.

“Let's gooo today, it's Wednesday day,” quipped a fan.

“It's not showtime, Wednesday hain kaha???????”Several fans said they could not immediately access the final four episodes of Season 2. However, upon refreshing Netflix, social media users said the show was out “finally.”

What happened in Wednesday Season 2 Part 1? Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 premiered on 6 August 2025, with four episodes that reignited the eerie mystery around Nevermore.

Fans watched as Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) returned to the academy, only to be quickly caught in a fresh wave of danger and strange happenings.

The first half ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Wednesday being thrown from a window by Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and waking up in a hospital, setting the stage for more suspense.

What’s next for Wednesday? According to creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the rest of the season will explore a “darker and more complex” version of Wednesday’s world.

Speaking to Tudum, they revealed that Wednesday will continue navigating intense challenges involving family, friends, and old enemies, all while facing new mysteries at Nevermore.