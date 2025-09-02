Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 on Netflix: Release date, time, plot and other key details

Netflix's hit gothic teen drama ‘Wednesday’ is set to return with the second half of its much-anticipated second season. Following the success of Part 1, fans have been eager for answers — and now, the final four episodes are officially on the calendar.

When Is Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Coming? After much anticipation, Netflix will release part 2 of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 will be released on September 2, 2025. The final four episodes — episodes five to eight — will continue the twisted tale of Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy.

In the US, the episodes will drop at 3 am ET (12:30 pm IST), according to Netflix’s official fan site, Tudum.

What Happened in Part 1? ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 1 premiered on August 6, 2025, with four episodes that reignited the eerie mystery around Nevermore. Fans watched as Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) returned to the academy, only to be quickly caught in a fresh wave of danger and strange happenings.

The first half ended on a dramatic cliffhanger — with Wednesday being thrown from a window by Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and waking up in hospital, setting the stage for more suspense.

What’s Next for Wednesday? According to creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the rest of the season will explore a "darker and more complex" version of Wednesday’s world. Speaking to Tudum, they revealed that Wednesday will continue navigating intense challenges involving family, friends, and old enemies, all while facing new mysteries at Nevermore.

Who’s in the Cast? In addition to Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, the cast features:

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

A major highlight of Part 2 is Lady Gaga’s debut as Rosaline Rotwood, a new teacher at Nevermore, which has fans buzzing with excitement.

What is Next for Wednesday after Season 2? Fans don’t need to worry about the show ending soon. Netflix has already renewed ‘Wednesday’ for a third season, announced earlier this year by Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton, ahead of the Season 2 premiere.