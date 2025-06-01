Wednesday Season 2 release date: Official date out! Check when and where to watch dark comedy web series

Wednesday Season 2 release date: The beloved dark comedy web series by Tim Burton is officially returning to your screens. Set in the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, the show follows the Addams family as their youngest investigates a murder spree.

Advertisement

Showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix's Tudum that this season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex, “as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore.”

Millar also said that this season is “the first time Wednesday returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting.”

Wednesday Season 2 release date: When and where to watch The highly anticipated Wednesday Season 2 is officially coming to Netflix on August 6. The web series will be released in two parts, with the first four episodes coming in August.

The second part of Wednesday 2 will be released on September 3.

Advertisement

The Wednesday Season 2 premiere is titled “Here We Woe Again.” The OTT giant also dropped the first six minutes of the episode at Netflix Tudum 2025.

Wednesday Season 2 release date: A surprise guest starring Netflix officially announced the casting of pop star Lady Gaga for the latest season of this dark comedy web series at Tudum 2025 on May 31.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga will be guest-starring in Part 2 of Season 2, playing the mysterious and enigmatic Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.

Also Read | Stranger Things 5: Mysterious audio goes viral ahead of Netflix teaser release

Wednesday Season 2 release date: Plot Netflix Tudum said this season, the line between Wednesday's second year at Nevermore Academy and the lives of the Addams Family will be hacked to pieces.

Advertisement

“This year, we bring the family to Nevermore,” says director and executive producer Tim Burton in a featurette. “Your family at school is the worst thing possible, isn’t it?”

Wednesday Season 2 release date: Cast Jenna Ortega will lead Wednesday Season 2 as Wednesday Addams, part-time detective, part-time mystery author, and full-time outcast.

Others returning to the show include: Myers as Enid Sinclair

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene

Georgie Farmer as Ajax

Dorobantu as Thing

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester