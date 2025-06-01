Subscribe

Wednesday Season 2 release date: Official date out! Check when and where to watch dark comedy web series

The Wednesday Season 2 premiere is titled “Here We Woe Again.” The first six minutes of the episode have been posted on the OTT giant's social media handle

Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 Jun 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Showrunners said this season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex
Wednesday Season 2 release date: The beloved dark comedy web series by Tim Burton is officially returning to your screens. Set in the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, the show follows the Addams family as their youngest investigates a murder spree.

Showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix's Tudum that this season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex, “as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore.”

Millar also said that this season is “the first time Wednesday returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting.”

Wednesday Season 2 release date: When and where to watch

The highly anticipated Wednesday Season 2 is officially coming to Netflix on August 6. The web series will be released in two parts, with the first four episodes coming in August.

The second part of Wednesday 2 will be released on September 3.

The Wednesday Season 2 premiere is titled “Here We Woe Again.” The OTT giant also dropped the first six minutes of the episode at Netflix Tudum 2025.

Wednesday Season 2 release date: A surprise guest starring

Netflix officially announced the casting of pop star Lady Gaga for the latest season of this dark comedy web series at Tudum 2025 on May 31.

Lady Gaga will be guest-starring in Part 2 of Season 2, playing the mysterious and enigmatic Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.

Wednesday Season 2 release date: Plot

Netflix Tudum said this season, the line between Wednesday's second year at Nevermore Academy and the lives of the Addams Family will be hacked to pieces.

“This year, we bring the family to Nevermore,” says director and executive producer Tim Burton in a featurette. “Your family at school is the worst thing possible, isn’t it?”

Wednesday Season 2 release date: Cast

Jenna Ortega will lead Wednesday Season 2 as Wednesday Addams, part-time detective, part-time mystery author, and full-time outcast.

Others returning to the show include:

  • Myers as Enid Sinclair
  • Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay
  • Moosa Mostafa as Eugene
  • Georgie Farmer as Ajax
  • Dorobantu as Thing
  • Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin
  • Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams
  • Guzmán as Gomez Addams
  • Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams
  • Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago
  • Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin
  • Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

