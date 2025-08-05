Wednesday Season 2 back on Netflix: Release date, time, plot and other key details

Wednesday, a record-breaking supernatural fantasy series, is marking its return to Netflix with the much-awaited second season, seeing Wednesday Addams heading back to the Nevermore Academy.

Starring Jenna Ortega in the lead as a teenager possessing psychic powers, the story of Wednesday Season 2 will pick up where the first season of the show left off, Today reported.

With a lot of unfinished business, the new season of Wednesday promises to be a spooky ride, featuring a mysterious stalker.

Wednesday: When will Season 2 come out? The highly anticipated second season of Wednesday has been split into two batches. Part 1 of Season 2 of Wednesday is all set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

In the United States, fans will be able to watch the latest episodes of the series at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT, following the usual release time of the streaming service.

Besides the US, here's when Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 comes out in other regions:

Brazil: 4 AM

UK: 8 AM

Central European Summer Time: 9 AM

India: 12:30 PM

Australia: 5 PM

New Zealand: 7 PM

In total, there will be eight episodes in the second season of Wednesday. Out of these, four will come out on August 6. These include:

Episode 1 - "Here We Woe Again"

Episode 2 - "The Devil You Woe"

Episode 3 - "Call of the Woe"

Episode 4 - "If These Woes Could Talk"

Wednesday Season 2: When to watch Part 2?

Fans will have to wait for nearly a month to watch the remaining episodes in the second season of Wednesday.

Part 2 of Season 2, featuring Episodes 5 to 8, will come out on September 3, 2025.

Several of the shows on Netflix, such as Cobra Kai Season 6, Emily in Paris Season 4, and Stranger Things Season 5, are getting released in parts.

The first season of the show was released in 2022. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Season 2, which has witnessed delays due to multiple reasons, including the Hollywood strikes.

Wednesday Season 2: Cast Jenna Ortega, 22, is back in the show as Wednesday Addams alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who have reprised their roles as her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams. Also, Isaac Ordonez will again be seen as her younger brother, Pugsley.

Among other returning cast members are Emma Myers as Wednesday’s roommate Enid, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene and Victor Dorobantu as Thing.

Besides them, the new season of Wednesday is introducing several fresh faces as well, including Lady Gaga, who will be seen as a teacher at Nevermore Academy.

The singer has even come out with a new song, Dead Dance, that is being featured in Wednesday Season 2.

Apart from her, it will also welcome Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley.

