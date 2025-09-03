Wednesday Season 2 review: Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton deliver a twisted triumph with charm, chaos, and Gaga

Tim Burton is back at the helm and he's clearly still having a marvellously macabre time. ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 is a wild, shadowy ride through the strange halls of Nevermore, dripping in gothic flair, dry wit, and enough plot twists to make your monocle fall into your tea.

The season opens with Wednesday Addams, our deliciously deadpan heroine (played with razor-sharp charm by Jenna Ortega), returning to Nevermore Academy. This time, she's not just solving mysteries—she’s dodging death, levelling up her psychic abilities, and trying to save her roommate. All while being stalked by a new, unnerving tormentor with a flair for cryptic threats. Business as usual, really.

Meanwhile, Pugsley joins the school (surprise!), Barry Dort (a surprisingly earnest Steve Buscemi) takes over as principal, and Morticia (a radiant Catherine Zeta-Jones) is asked to step into a more public role. Zeta-Jones absolutely glows in Season 2, giving us a Morticia that’s sultry, steely, and surprisingly sentimental. It's a joy to see her getting more screen time.

[Minor spoiler ahead] – yes, welcome back Gwendoline Christie! Enough said.

Lady Gaga also waltzes in and fits the vibe like she was summoned by Ouija board. Her role is small but scene-stealing, adding a dose of theatrical fun without overshadowing the main plot.

Of course, not everything is quite stitched together. Luis Guzmán’s Gomez still feels a little out of tune with the rest of the show – his scenes sometimes land with a thud rather than a flourish.

And with so many subplots whirling about (psychic visions, school politics, spectral clues), it occasionally loses its focus. But Burton’s direction keeps things moving at a brisk, almost breathless pace – there’s barely time to notice the loose threads before something wild and witty steals your attention again.

The tone is very Wednesday: over-the-top in all the right ways, darkly funny, slightly bonkers, and never overly sentimental. When a moment starts to feel too soft, in comes a shot of a rotting corpse or a swarm of CGI bugs spelling out something ridiculous.

And right at the centre of it all is Ortega. Cool, compelling, and dry as the Sahara, she carries the show effortlessly. Her Wednesday is iconic, and she delivers every line like it’s carved in obsidian.