Wednesday Season 3 First Look: Jenna Ortega takes the Addams family to Paris

Netflix has unveiled the first glimpse of Wednesday Season 3, revealing a major shift in location for the popular supernatural series.
The streaming platform released an image on Monday showing Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, alongside her loyal companion Thing, the disembodied hand played by Victor Dorobantu.
In the photograph, Wednesday holds a piece of paper whilst maintaining her characteristic deadpan expression, with a motorcycle positioned nearby. Netflix captioned the post with the words "From Paris, with dread. De Paris, avec effroi. (sic)."
The Paris setting marks a significant departure from the show's previous locations. Production on Season 3 began in February 2026 near Dublin, Ireland, with filming crews spotted shooting scenes in Paris between 18 and 20 April. Director Tim Burton and stars Ortega and Fred Armisen were photographed filming near the Seine during this brief location shoot.
The third season appears to follow directly from the Season 2 finale, which saw Wednesday and Thing ride off in Uncle Fester's motorcycle sidecar on a mission to find her friend and roommate Enid Sinclair. Enid, played by Emma Myers, became trapped in her alpha werewolf form during the full moon and disappeared into the wilderness. The motorcycle visible in the Paris photograph suggests Wednesday's search for Enid has taken her across the Atlantic to France.
Netflix has expanded the cast significantly for the upcoming season. The streamer announced earlier this month that Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, St Elmo's Fire actor Andrew McCarthy, and Ted Lasso's James Lance have joined as guest stars. The trio's specific roles remain undisclosed.
They join a growing list of newcomers including Eva Green, who will portray Aunt Ophelia, the allegedly missing sister of Morticia Addams. Green's character was teased at the end of Season 2 with a mysterious figure staring at a wall bearing the message "Wednesday Must Die" written in blood.
Burton commented on the new additions, stating: "I'm so excited to be back for Season 3, and it's great to be reunited with all of the original cast. The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine — Winona, Eva, Chris, and Noah — makes this season extra special."
Winona Ryder, who worked with Burton on Beetlejuice, will appear as a character named Tabitha. Other confirmed additions include Chris Sarandon as Balthazar, Noah Taylor as Cyrus, Oscar Morgan as Atticus, and Kennedy Moyer as Daisy. Sarandon previously voiced Jack Skellington in Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, whilst Taylor worked with the director on Charlie and Chocolate Factory.
Returning cast members include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams. Series regulars Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Fred Armisen, and Joanna Lumley are all set to reprise their roles.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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