While Netflix promises Wednesday Season 3, here are the questions that remain

Wednesday co-creator Alfred Gough has announced that season 3 of the hit Netflix show will dig “deeper into our characters” and expand the world of Nevermore Academy, according to Tudum.

With a dramatic end to the Jenna Ortega-starrer Wednesday Season 2, fans are already looking forward to Wednesday Season 3.

From Tyler’s association with Miss Capri to Nevermore’s future after Principal Dort’s death, here are the unanswered questions Wednesday Season 2 has left the viewers with.

Tyler’s future Although Wednesday had the chance to kill Tyler, she decided to free him from Isaac’s machines in Season 2. Given Wednesday’s hatred towards Tyler, this choice left many viewers confused.

Additionally, Tyler’s mother, Francoise, died. Will Tyler now befriend Wednesday? This is one of the main questions that remains.

What will happen to Enid? Under a full moon, Enid metamorphosed into a wolf. According to Miss Capri, there is a high chance that Enid is an alpha. If Enid is truly an alpha, she will not be able to reverse her wolf transformation. Will Enid return to her human self in Wednesday Season 3?

Ophelia and Wednesday’s expected conflict As per the season 2 finale, viewers learned that Morticia’s sister, Ophelia, is still alive. She has desired Wednesday’s death. Will there be a conflict between Ophelia and Wednesday in Season 3? And why does Ophelia want Wednesday to die? These questions will remain unanswered until the premiere of Wednesday Season 3.

Nevermore Academy At the end of Wednesday Season 2, it was announced that Principal Dort had died. With Principal Dort now gone, who will lead Nevermore Academy in Season 3?

Miss Capri’s motives Besides helping Tyler survive, Miss Capri revealed that her father used to be a hyde. Will Miss Capri use Tyler for personal gain in Wednesday Season 3? This question arises due to Capri’s unusual interest in Tyler’s survival.

FAQs Which character does Jenna Ortega play in the Netflix series, Wednesday? Jenna Ortega plays the role of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, Wednesday.

What is Jenna Ortega’s upcoming movie? The name of Jenna Ortega’s upcoming movie is The Gallerist, which will be released in 2026.

Will there be a season 3 of the Netflix series, Wednesday? Tudum has confirmed there will be a season 3 of Wednesday.