Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer beats Cocktail 2

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar is back with probably the biggest multi-starrer release of the year, Welcome To The Jungle. The film is off to a good start with paid preview shows, dominating the ticket window. The new release has successfully surpassed the Cocktail 2 which has minted a net of ₹1.70 crore from 3,168 shows on this Friday, its day 8.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 1 Welcome to the Jungle aka Welcome 3 is off to a promising start at the box office in India. After earning ₹3.75 crore from paid previews on Thursday, the film collected ₹4.90 crore net so far on its opening day across 5,783 shows, despite occupancy dipping from 26 per cent during previews to 18 per cent on Friday.

The comedy entertainer's total India net collection now stands at ₹8.65 crore while total India gross collections is ₹10.28 crore so far. These are real time figures and are subject to change.

While the final figures will be out after the night shows, the weekend is expected to determine whether Welcome To The Jungle can gather momentum through word of mouth.

Welcome To The Jungle vs Cocktail 2 Talking about the box office clash between the Akshay Kumar-starrer and Cocktail 2 starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the latter introduced buy-one-get-one-free offer in tickets to boost sale on Friday.

“#Cocktail2 concludes Week 1 with a strong total... The bulk of its business has come from urban centres, while the mass pockets have performed below expectations. The film now enters Week 2 amid competition from the multistarrer #WelcomeToTheJungle. Interestingly, the #Cocktail2 team has introduced a #BOGO ticket offer today [Friday], so it'll be interesting to see how the trends unfold in the face of fresh competition,” updated Adarsh.

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Welcome To The Jungle review Talking about Akshay Kumar's film, he added to a separate post: “Get ready for a 1980s-style masala entertainer... The focus is on fun, laughter, nostalgia, and larger-than-life entertainment – not logic or reasoning... Several jokes land effectively, though the post-interval portions feel stretched. #WTTJReview #WTTJ is aimed at the masses... Bollywood has largely forgotten how to create entertainers that connect with audiences beyond the metros – the heartland and mass pockets in particular... This one is for them. A massive cast, emphasis on entertainment, visually striking songs, big-screen action, and a few pleasant surprises – #WTTJ has it all. The biggest achievement of director Ahmed Khan is managing such a massive cast... Pulling off a film of this scale is no easy feat, and the effort is visible on screen.”

Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2 will also be competing with Imtiaz Ali's sleeper hit Main Vaapas Aaunga featuring Sharvari Wagh, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah.