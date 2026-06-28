Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar film hits ₹50 cr globally, turnout more than Cocktail 2

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle witnessed growth on Saturday, day 2, after a promising start. The film has already become the third biggest opener of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ( ₹238.60 crore). and Border 2 ( ₹43.50 crore). Welcome To The Jungle has now entered the ₹50 crore club worldwide.

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2 On day 2, the Akshay Kumar-starrer witnessed a growth of about 31.1% from its previous day's domestic collection of ₹15.25 crore. The film raked in a net of ₹20 crore across 10,396 shows in India. This takes the film's net collection in India to ₹39 crore. With tax, the film has now earned a gross collection of ₹46.80 crore in India.

Welcome to the Jungle recorded a positive backing on its opening day, thanks to the paid previews. Following ₹3.75 crore from Thursday preview shows, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy marked its debut in India with ₹15.25 crore net on Day 1 across 10,892 shows, maintaining an occupancy of 26 per cent. With this, the film's cumulative India net collection has reached ₹19 crore on opening day.

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Worldwide The film has earned ₹6 crore on Day 2 from overseas shows, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹10.70 crore. Considering both domestic and international sales, the worldwide gross collection of Welcome To The Jungle is now at ₹57.50 crore.

The film is trailing behind Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which has earned ₹64.73 crore worldwide so far amid glorious reviews. Welcome To The Jungle is also close to beating the lifetime collection of Varun Dhawan's new release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which almost vanished from theatres after grossing ₹74.70 crore worldwide.

Welcome To The Jungle vs Cocktail 2 Welcome to the Jungle recorded a healthy jump in occupancy on Day 2, beating its competitor Cocktail 2. While Welcome To The Jungle had its occupancy reaching 35.17 per cent on Saturday, Cocktail 2 was at 24 per cent on the same day.

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Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle opened to a modest 12.08 per cent occupancy during the morning shows on day 2. The film picked up momentum through the day as afternoon occupancy stood at 33.38 per cent, rising to 40.38 per cent in the evening. The night shows registered the highest occupancy of 54.85 per cent.

Expert says Talking about the film, film trade analyst and insider Taran Adarsh previously predicted Welcome To The Jungle to march towards a successful opening weekend.

He wrote on X, "#WelcomeToTheJungle exceeds all pre-release expectations and projections... Registers a solid opening day, with collections gathering momentum as the day progressed... The Friday holiday provided an additional boost to its business. As expected, #WTTJ has performed better in mass centres and the heartland, with strong spot bookings contributing significantly to the Day 1 total.

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“The *combined total* of Thursday's paid previews and Friday's opening day is HIGHER than #AkshayKumar's previous release, #BhoothBangla, which too had Thursday night paid previews. The spotlight now shifts to Saturday and Sunday... If the family audience embraces the film, alongside the mass audience, #WTTJ is well on course for an impressive opening weekend total.”

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Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.