Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film enters ₹100 cr worldwide, check India earnings

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's recently released film, Welcome To The Jungle, crossed the ₹100 crore milestone worldwide. The film saw a decline in earnings after wrapping up its opening weekend. After a dip on its first Monday, the film minted ₹ ₹1.61 crore on day 5 from morning shows.
Considering the latest earnings, Welcome To The Jungle has minted ₹88.43 crore as its India gross collection while its total India net is at ₹73.86 crore. However, this is live data based on early estimates. The final figure will be revealed after the night shows.
Overseas, the Akshay Kumar-starrer collected ₹3 crore on Day 4, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹19.95 crore. Adding the domestic collection, the worldwide gross collection reached ₹106.48 crore.
Talking about the film's performance so far, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh claimed that the makers offered discounts on Tuesday film tickets to keep bringing the audience to the theatre.
He wrote on X, “#WelcomeToTheJungle stays rock-steady on the make-or-break Monday... It's a solid Monday result [vis-à-vis Friday], especially for a working day, considering Friday's business had received an additional boost due to the holiday. #WTTJ continued to dominate across Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres, with non-national chains also registering robust business on the all-important Monday. The film has opted for discounted ticket rates today [Tuesday], which should further boost footfalls... As things stand, #WTTJ is firmly on course to post one of the biggest Week 1 totals of 2026.”
Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features a star-studded ensemble headlined by Akshay Kumar. It also stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.
Talking about the reception to the film, Ahmed Khan said that the biggest reward was seeing audiences laugh in theatres.
He told ANI, “Do saal, dhai saal ki mehnat... log itna usko pyaar dein aur hansein jo hum chah rahe the aur woh waqai mein hans rahe hain. Dil goes gaga.”
The film is presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. It was released in theatres on June 26, becoming the third biggest opener of the year with ₹15.25 crore net opening collection, excluding the paid preview shows, which added ₹3.75 crore net.
Welcome To The Jungle was said to be completed on a budget of around ₹115-120 crore.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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