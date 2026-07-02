Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's film close to ₹130 crore worldwide before Alpha clash

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-led film, Welcome To The Jungle, is all set to cross the ₹130 crore mark worldwide. In India, the film saw a decline in earnings on day 6. However, the film has grossed ₹100 crore domestically.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6 According to the latest update, Welcome To The Jungle minted ₹6.15 crore net from 9,851 shows on day 6 in India. The film recorded a dip of about 33.5% in earnings from its previous day's collection of ₹9.25 crore net.

The film headlined by Akshay Kumar saw an average turnout of 15% in theatres. Welcome To The Jungle, aka Welcome 3 opened to 9.69% occupancy in the morning shows before witnessing gradual growth through the day. Afternoon shows stood at 14.54% occupancy, which further improved to 16.23% in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest footfall at 18.77%.

The film helmed by Ahmed Khan has become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Welcome To The Jungle collected ₹15.25 crore net on its release day after earning ₹3.75 crore net from paid preview shows. The film saw impressive jumps over the weekend with ₹20 crore net collection on Saturday and ₹24.75 crore net collection on Sunday. However, collections dipped to ₹8.50 crore net on the first Monday, followed by ₹9.25 crore net on Tuesday and ₹6.15 crore net on Wednesday. Despite the midweek slowdown, the comedy entertainer has managed to push its India net collection to ₹87.65 crore so far. Considering taxes, the film's total India gross collection is at ₹104.42 crore now.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Welcome To The Jungle has raked in ₹2 crore on Day 6. With this, its total overseas has grossed ₹24.95 crore so far. Adding domestic numbers, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached ₹129.37 crore.

Clash with Alpha and Dhamaal 4 Talking about the film's performance on day 6, film trade analyst and expert Taran Adarsh took to X and talked about Welcome To The Jungle's upcoming clash with Alpha and yet another comedy film, Dhamaal 4.

Adarsh wrote, “#WelcomeToTheJungle remained steady on Wednesday, registering a marginal decline – on expected lines for a midweek working day... The drop was also expected after the discounted ticket offer on Tuesday. With #Alpha arriving in cinemas this Friday [3 July] and #Dhamaal4 following a week later [10 July], it's crucial for #WTTJ to maintain its strong hold over the coming days to ensure a healthy lifetime total at the boxoffice.”

Welcome To The Jungle stars over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.