Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's film close to ₹130 crore worldwide before Alpha clash

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-led film, Welcome To The Jungle, is all set to cross the ₹130 crore mark worldwide. In India, the film saw a decline in earnings on day 6. However, the film has grossed ₹100 crore domestically.

Advertisement

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 6 According to the latest update, Welcome To The Jungle minted ₹6.15 crore net from 9,851 shows on day 6 in India. The film recorded a dip of about 33.5% in earnings from its previous day's collection of ₹9.25 crore net.

The film headlined by Akshay Kumar saw an average turnout of 15% in theatres. Welcome To The Jungle, aka Welcome 3 opened to 9.69% occupancy in the morning shows before witnessing gradual growth through the day. Afternoon shows stood at 14.54% occupancy, which further improved to 16.23% in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest footfall at 18.77%.

The film helmed by Ahmed Khan has become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Welcome To The Jungle collected ₹15.25 crore net on its release day after earning ₹3.75 crore net from paid preview shows. The film saw impressive jumps over the weekend with ₹20 crore net collection on Saturday and ₹24.75 crore net collection on Sunday. However, collections dipped to ₹8.50 crore net on the first Monday, followed by ₹9.25 crore net on Tuesday and ₹6.15 crore net on Wednesday. Despite the midweek slowdown, the comedy entertainer has managed to push its India net collection to ₹87.65 crore so far. Considering taxes, the film's total India gross collection is at ₹104.42 crore now.

Advertisement

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Welcome To The Jungle has raked in ₹2 crore on Day 6. With this, its total overseas has grossed ₹24.95 crore so far. Adding domestic numbers, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached ₹129.37 crore.

Clash with Alpha and Dhamaal 4 Talking about the film's performance on day 6, film trade analyst and expert Taran Adarsh took to X and talked about Welcome To The Jungle's upcoming clash with Alpha and yet another comedy film, Dhamaal 4.

Adarsh wrote, “#WelcomeToTheJungle remained steady on Wednesday, registering a marginal decline – on expected lines for a midweek working day... The drop was also expected after the discounted ticket offer on Tuesday. With #Alpha arriving in cinemas this Friday [3 July] and #Dhamaal4 following a week later [10 July], it's crucial for #WTTJ to maintain its strong hold over the coming days to ensure a healthy lifetime total at the boxoffice.”

Advertisement

Welcome To The Jungle stars over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.