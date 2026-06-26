Welcome to the Jungle review: Is it worth watching Akshay Kumar and 30+ actors' comedy film? Check netizens verdict

One of the much-awaited comedy film of the year, Welcome To The Jungle was released today. Headlined by actor Akshay Kumar, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast including 34 actors. As morning shows are about to wrap up, social media is filled with early reviews of Welcome To The Jungle, answering the most sought question--is it worth a watch this weekend?

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Welcome To The Jungle Twitter review Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘entertaining’ with no logic but just fun. “Get ready for a 1980s-style masala entertainer... The focus is on fun, laughter, nostalgia, and larger-than-life entertainment – not logic or reasoning... Several jokes land effectively, though the post-interval portions feel stretched. #WTTJReview,” he wrote in a post on X.

Sharing his thoughts in detail, Adarsh said, “#WTTJ is aimed at the masses... Bollywood has largely forgotten how to create entertainers that connect with audiences beyond the metros – the heartland and mass pockets in particular... This one is for them. A massive cast, emphasis on entertainment, visually striking songs, big-screen action, and a few pleasant surprises – #WTTJ has it all. The biggest achievement of director Ahmed Khan is managing such a massive cast... Pulling off a film of this scale is no easy feat, and the effort is visible on screen. However, Ahmed attempts to pack every ingredient imaginable into the narrative, and that's where the film stumbles... The post-interval portions lack the sparkle and energy that make the first half so enjoyable.”

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However, he hailed Akshay Kumar “who drives the film.”

Another self claimed film trade analyst said that the film "delivers exactly what it promises, and while the comedy here is at its best, the film has more to offer. #AkshayKumar is the back-bone & his timing elevates every scene, proving that this genre belongs to him! #WTTJReview.

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“The film is loaded with funny one-liners and hilarious punch-lines with funny situations. The huge plus here is that the film is entertaining and does not bore the audience. Few tracks in the second half could’ve been trimmed and the music could’ve been better. Apart from its humour, the film also thrives on the nostalgia associated with its beloved cast and iconic characters.”

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One user pointed out how too many stars in one frame failed to impress, adding, “Welcome to the Jungle aims to deliver a full-on entertainer with comedy, action, and a massive ensemble cast. While the film offers a few fun moments and colorful visuals, the overcrowded screenplay and inconsistent humor make it difficult to”.

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Someone else shared how the first half of Welcome To The Jungle turned out better than the second one. “#WelcomeToTheJungle - started off really slow and kinda boring.. up until the entire cast was trying to make a film.. but then something happened, and now they have to finish shooting somehow in one day.. now after this point,, the film gets really hilarious. Some sequence are very good, I had a good laugh.. public enjoyed too.. So basically… quarter half of first half is kinda very funny and yeah, interval is not regular interval but have a Akshay and Disha song as interval.”

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Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan.

With Akshay Kumar in the forefront, it also stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jala, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.