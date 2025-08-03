'Well get there one day': Tom Holland breaks silence on rumours of joining James Bond franchise

Los Angeles [US], August 3 (ANI): Hollywood star Tom Holland has finally broken his silence on joining the James Bond franchise.

The actor has been on a busy slate lately, with back-to-back films including Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and 'Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey.'

Amid the growing anticipating for the actor's upcoming releases, speculations are also rife about Holland's possible casting in Amazon MGM Studios' next James Bond film.

Set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight, the film is currently in development and is expected to bring aboard the next 007 after Daniel Craig stepped down from the role in 2021.

Several actors have been rumoured of being frontrunners for the part, including Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson.

During a conversation with Gordon Ramsey, the 'Uncharted' actor was asked about the Bond reports. "Listen, there's speculation at the moment. We'll keep it to a minimum for now. We'll get there one day," he said, as quoted by Variety.

The actor shared that he would love the opportunity to play James Bond and added, "Dude, I mean every young British actor, it's the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive you know, I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have."

Not much details are known about the next James Bond film or its casting. With Villeneuve currently busy with 'Dune: Messiah,' it is unlikely that the film will begin production in near future.

The film will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman.