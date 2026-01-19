'Well-grounded, normal guy': Kevin OLeary shares how his Marty Supreme costar Timothee Chalamet is handling super stardom

Los Angeles [US], January 19 (ANI): Kevin O'Leary, who starred alongside Timothee Chalamet in the much-talked-about film Marty Supreme, opened up about how Chalamet handles super "stardom."

Kevin O'Leary, best known for his role on Shark Tank, spoke to PEOPLE at the annual BAFTA Tea about his experience acting alongside Chalamet and how the young actor is handling massive fame.

Talking about Chalamet's personality away from the camera, O'Leary said the actor has not let success change him, as he remains "well-grounded" even after reaching great heights.

"He's very well-grounded. He's a very normal guy," O'Leary, 71, said.

O'Leary went on to share how he met Chalamet's mom and spent time with her in New York. He explained how family and discipline keep the actor focused.

"I've met his mother. I hung out with her in New York. We had a great time. He is focused on work and doesn't screw around until he's got it nailed down. I think that's a good attribute. He hasn't let any of the stardom stuff affect him at all. He's the same guy I met at the beginning. Eight months later, he's the same guy."

Speaking about Chalamet's acting style, O'Leary said he was impressed by how deeply the actor prepared for his role as Marty Mauser, a young ping-pong player chasing big dreams.

"I certainly saw what a method actor is like. That's not how I work, but that's how he works. And I think he was fantastic," he said.