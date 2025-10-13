‘We’re good friends’: Salman Khan finally puts an end to his decade-old rift with Arijit Singh

After years of speculation, Salman Khan has finally addressed his much-discussed fallout with singer Arijit Singh. Speaking on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19: Weekend Ka Vaar, the superstar revealed that there was never any real enmity between them, calling Arijit his “dost” and admitting that the misunderstanding had been on his side, not the singer’s.

The award night moment that sparked it all The rumours of a rift date back to the 2014 Star Guild Awards, where Arijit — then riding high on the success of Tum Hi Ho — appeared casually dressed and visibly exhausted. When Salman teased him with “So gaye the?” (Were you asleep?), Arijit quipped back, “Aap logon ne sula diya yaar” (You guys put me to sleep). Though the audience laughed, the remark reportedly didn’t sit well with Salman, sparking a chain of speculation that he was offended.

Over the years, industry chatter suggested that Salman had replaced Arijit’s voice in multiple films, including Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. The most talked-about was Sultan’s “Jag Ghoomeya,” which was eventually recorded by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan instead of Arijit.

Arijit’s public apology In 2016, as rumours continued, Arijit posted an emotional apology to Salman on social media, insisting that he had never meant to disrespect him and asking for forgiveness. The post went viral, with fans urging Salman to move past the episode. Until now, however, both had remained silent publicly about the matter.

Salman finally responds On Bigg Boss 19, Salman set the record straight: “Arijit aur main bahut acche dost hain. Woh misunderstanding mere side se hui thi. Uske baad usne mere liye gaane bhi kiye — Tiger 3 mein bhi aur ab Galwan ke liye bhi kar raha hai.” (Arijit and I are very good friends. The misunderstanding happened from my side. He has sung for me in Tiger 3 and is also doing a song for Galwan.)

