Werwulf trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a cursed creature in Robert Eggers' upcoming gothic film

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Werwulf, the highly anticipated gothic horror feature from acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers, which showcases Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role as a terrifying creature haunting medieval England.
Scheduled for a theatrical release on 25 December, Werwulf marks Eggers' latest venture into atmospheric period horror, a genre that has defined much of his critically acclaimed filmmaking career. Set in 13th-century England, the film follows a mysterious and deadly presence stalking a fog-shrouded countryside, turning local superstition into a horrifying reality.
According to the official logline, "In 13th-century England, a mysterious creature stalks a foggy countryside as local folklore becomes a terrifying reality for the villagers."
The newly released trailer offers audiences their first extended look at Taylor-Johnson's dramatic physical transformation into the titular beast. The footage depicts a remote medieval community gripped by fear as rumours of a monstrous predator spread through the countryside.
As suspicion and panic intensify, Taylor-Johnson's character undergoes a brutal transformation, reinforcing Eggers' reputation for blending historical authenticity with psychological and supernatural horror.
Werwulf reunites Eggers with several performers from his acclaimed 2024 gothic horror film Nosferatu. Taylor-Johnson returns after portraying Friedrich Harding in the vampire epic, while Lily-Rose Depp, who starred as Ellen Hutter, also joins the new production. Veteran actors Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson, both frequent collaborators of Eggers, also feature in the cast.
The ensemble also includes Jack Morris, Jan Bijvoet, Ritchi Edwards and Bodhi Rae Breathnach. Filmmaker Chris Columbus and producer Eleanor Columbus serve as executive producers through their Maiden Voyage banner.
Eggers co-wrote and produced Werwulf alongside Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón, continuing a creative partnership that previously resulted in the 2022 Viking revenge drama The Northman, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy.
The project also extends Eggers' longstanding collaboration with Focus Features, which has backed all of the director's feature films. Their previous partnership, Nosferatu, became both a critical and commercial success following its Christmas Day 2024 release, earning approximately $40 million during its opening holiday frame and eventually grossing more than $181 million worldwide.
Since making his feature debut with the critically acclaimed 2015 horror film The Witch, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Eggers has established himself as one of contemporary cinema's leading auteurs. His subsequent works, including The Lighthouse (2019), starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, and The Northman (2022), have further cemented his reputation for visually distinctive and historically immersive storytelling.
With Werwulf, Eggers appears poised to return once again to the gothic and folkloric horror traditions that have become his cinematic signature when the film arrives in theatres on Christmas Day.