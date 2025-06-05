Wes Anderson reveals his unsuccessful attempts to cast Jodie Foster in multiple films

Washington [US], June 5 (ANI): Acclaimed director Wes Anderson, known for his quirky and star-studded ensemble casts, recently shared that he has tried, but failed, to cast actress Jodie Foster in several of his films over the years.

The Oscar-winning director revealed that despite his repeated efforts, timing never seemed to align, preventing him from working with the legendary actress.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Anderson admitted, "Over the years, I had so many movies that I tried to get Jodie Foster to be in."

He explained that this was a recurring effort, with Foster being approached for roles in several films.

"It used to be that every movie, we went to Jodie Foster for a part. And I think I did it three movies in a row, maybe four," Anderson recalled, speaking fondly of his admiration for the actress.

"I met her, and I liked her. And I thought it was going to get her. And I think she's just great, Jodie Foster. And I loved her," he added, as quoted by Deadline.

Despite his best efforts, Anderson's attempts to cast Foster were unsuccessful, and the timing never seemed right for both parties.

The director went on to explain that sometimes the timing and type of work just don't match up.

"I still would like to get Jodie Foster. But I guess after asking a few times, I thought maybe I'm not... I think sometimes somebody has an idea of the kind of work they want to do at that time in his or her life, and we weren't right," he said.

Anderson did not specify which roles he envisioned for Foster.

Anderson's most recent work, 'The Phoenician Scheme', marks his 13th feature film.

The film is centred around Benicio del Toro, who plays Zsa-zsa Korda, a wealthy businessman.

Korda becomes the target of a dangerous pursuit after appointing his nun daughter, Sister Liesl (Mia Threapleton), as the sole heir to his vast estate.

The film has been released in theatres, garnering attention for its unique storytelling and star-studded cast, further cementing Anderson's signature style.

Meanwhile, Jodie Foster made her debut in French cinema with 'Vie privee' (A Private Life).