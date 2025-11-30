'What a beautifully crafted film': Hrithik Roshan praises Farhan Akhtars 120 Bahadur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan is all praise for Farhan Akhtar's latest film '120 Bahadur'. He described the movie as a "beautifully crafted" film with "incredible aesthetics".

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan appreciated Farhan Akhtar's performance in the film. He called director Razneesh Ghai's work "flawless."

He wrote, "What a beautifully crafted film 120 Bahadur is! Incredible aesthetics. Incredible performances. Farhan Akhtar, u are superb. Every department deserves a pat on their backs. Raznessh Ghai, your direction is flawless. Well done guys! Well done!!"

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, '120 Bahadur' portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was conferred the Param Vir Chakra for bravery in the Battle of Rezang La in 1962.

His unit, predominantly composed of Ahir (Yadav) soldiers from Rewari and adjoining regions, defended the Rezang La Pass, the first line of defence of the Chushul airfield.

Bringing such real-life stories to the screen is never easy, and there is added responsibility and pressure to make them appealing and to do justice to the major events and the people involved.

Speaking to ANI, Farhan opened up about the challenges of getting involved with such stories.

He said, "All films are challenging in some way or another. Of course, this demanded a lot more because of where we shot it. That does make a difference."

Akhtar also spoke about the added responsibility of ensuring that the film accurately depicted the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers and their families.

"We had to make sure that people whose family member is associated with the story, who we are representing in the film, that they should feel proud when they watch the film. That we are giving an accurate depiction, a respectful depiction," he said.