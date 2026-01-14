‘What about the flight fares now?’ Fans furious after John Mayer’s Mumbai show gets postponed

The much-awaited Mumbai concert of singer-songwriter John Mayer has been postponed. The seven-time Grammy Award winner was originally scheduled to perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course on 22 January as part of his ongoing tour.

BookMyShow announces a new date Earlier on Wednesday, BookMyShow announced on Instagram that the concert had been rescheduled to 11 February. The announcement quickly led to disappointment and anger among fans, many of whom had already made travel and accommodation arrangements.

Fans express anger over rescheduling Several fans took to the comments section to express their frustration, especially over the lack of a refund option.

“11th Feb is a midweek (Wednesday) show. Do you guys understand that this is not just about the expensive tickets, but, like me, people are coming from all corners of the city and have booked flights plus hotel stays, which are not easy to cancel? How dare you not even give us an option of refunds?” one fan wrote.

“Amazing! What about the flight fares now?" another questioned.

“This needs to have a refund option since people booked based on availability," someone else suggested.

“Explain this to the airlines where we booked flights," one stated.

“Omggg, this is so disappointing. We have booked tickets and hotels for this. Some of us are coming from so far away! Please refund concert and flight tickets," an individual requested.

“This is not fair at all for you to not offer refunds when rescheduling," another comment read.

“Tickets were booked from across India for Mumbai, with people arranging their jobs and work schedules in advance. The financial losses from cancellations are unacceptable!" one fan argued.

“NEED REFUND. It won’t be possible to attend in Feb and book flights again! Stop with the scam and refund," another demanded.

Amid the backlash, a few fans came out in support of the singer. One fan tagged John Mayer and wrote, “We completely understand if you needed to push the show given the great loss you’ve just faced with Bob’s passing. Please ignore all the refund requests and know that you have a great deal of fans here who support you and are willing to wait to see you."