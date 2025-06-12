‘What did I say!’ Check Rana Daggubati's reaction when he realised he was abusing Venkatesh in Rana Naidu Season 2

As fans eagerly await the release of Rana Naidu Season 2, actor Rana Daggubati shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment he witnessed with his maternal uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati, during the shooting of the show.

Talking to The Indian Express' SCREEN, Rana said he didn't realise until much later that he was abusing his mama on screen in the first season of Rana Naidu.

“Shit! What did I say!” was the actor's first reaction when he learnt what his Hindi dialogues meant.

“Since it was Hindi, I didn’t understand much of what I said in part 1. So I thought it was okay. It was worse when I was dubbing it in Telugu,” Rana shared.

However, the actor said that since both of them were in “very definite attire and look,” they were all fine. “We’re licensed to do anything,” he laughed.

‘I always thought I’d work with him’: Rana on Venkatesh The ‘Baahubali’ actor said that ever since he became an actor, he had always thought he would work with his uncle Venkatesh.

“From the time I made it as an actor, I always thought I’d work with him at some point of time. I was really looking forward to what that project would be,” he told SCREEN.

“As a co-actor, he’s pretty phenomenal and charges us to be better each time,” Rana said, sharing his experience of working with his uncle in Rana Naidu.

The actor also added that the Netflix India series is “something unique that came our way. It’s not something he or I have done before.”

“These characters can just go on because they started from such opposite ends that you can travel with them across multiple seasons,” he added.

Rana Daggubati also acknowledged that Rana Naidu is “the only ‘pan-Indian’ show,” as his co-star Abhishek Banerjee rightly pointed out.

