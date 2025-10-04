What did Samay Raina say that irked Yuzvendra Chahal amid Dhanashree Verma's ‘cheating’ claim?

Comedian Samay Raina recently took multiple indirect digs at Yuzvendra Chahal, in reference to his divorce with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma and her recent ‘cheating’ claims against the cricketer.

Raina was sharing the virtual space with Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, for an advertisement of a makeup brand.

Here's what Samay Raina said: In the viral video, Samay Raina dropped a series of sharp references, seemingly aimed at Dhanashree Verma. What began as a cheeky “favourite letter” quiz with RJ Mahvash took an interesting turn as references didn't seem to stop.

RJ Mahvash told Samay that her favourite letter was “M”. To this, he quickly quipped that his were “U, Z (Yuzi)” subtly hinting at Yuzvendra Chahal.

Samay then mentioned his “rise and fall” in the past two months, in a witty reference to Dhanashree, who had recently claimed on the reality show Rise and Fall that Chahal cheated on her just two months into their marriage.

The jibes continued as Raina cheekily asked Mahvash, “What’s half of 8 crore?” prompting her surprised response of “4 crore,” a possible nod to the alleged ₹4.75 crore alimony.

To top it off, he wore a T-shirt that read: “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy”. The very same slogan Chahal had sported on a T-shirt during his divorce from Dhanashree earlier this year.

Check out the viral video here:

Here's how Yuzvendra Chahal reacted: Yuzvendra Chahal was seemingly irked by Samay Raina's consistent reference to his ex and warned the comedian that he was in for another legal trouble.

This came after the comedian shared a screenshot from his video call with Chahal, alongside the caption: “Love you my sugar daddy”