What did Shahid Kapoor and Kareena talk about? Viral video assumes it with a humorous twist | Watch

At the IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur, exes Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor surprised everyone with a rare hug and a brief chat on stage alongside Karan Johar and other celebrities.

The video broke the Internet as it was probably the first time they shared a cordial interaction in public since their breakup. Earlier videos show the former couple ignoring each other at public events.

While their conversation during the seemingly-warm interaction wasn’t audible, a new video tries to assume what they talked about, albeit in a humorous way. The Instagram Reel has gone viral, gaining nearly 4 million views.

Here’s how the imaginary conversation starts:

Kareena: Mumbai is so hot, right?

Shaheed: Yes, but we are in Jaipur…

Kareena: You don’t always have to sound wise. Sometimes, just agreeing with me is enough.

Here is how social media reacted.

“What do you think? This was what they discussed?” asked the social media influencer.

“She was trying to break ice and somehow managed to break the whole Internet,” wrote one user.

“Thanks for telling us what they were talking. Now I can sleep peacefully,” came a sarcastic reply.

“Apart from jokes... This looks very mature and healthy... Just very nice…” commented another user.

“Now, Karan Johar will call them on Koffee With Karan,” predicted another.

“She might have felt bad as last time it was all over the media that she ignored him,” remarked another.

Shahid-Kareen love story Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor dated in the early 2000s. Their chemistry in Jab We Met (2007) defined romance for generations.

Though they moved on personally and professionally, they still make sense in Indian pop culture. Despite reportedly breaking up during the filming of the Bollywood rom-com, their strong on-screen chemistry contributed to the film’s huge success.

Kareena started dating Saif Ali Khan during the filming of Tashan (2008), which coincided with her breakup with Shahid. This led to speculation about a possible overlap.