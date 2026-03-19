What happened in Dhurandhar 1? Everything you need to know before watching Ranveer Singh's Part 2

Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is now in cinemas. Led by Ranveer Singh, the spy-thriller is all set to shatter multiple box office records with the sequel. Planning to watch it soon? Here's everything you need to know from the prequel before watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 1 plot Dhurandhar is a two-part film. The story kicks off with a flight hijack, inspired by the Kandahar Hijack in 1999. As an urgent response to neutralise a national threat, Indian Intelligence launched 'Operation Dhurandhar'. As a part of the mission, an undercover agent is sent to the heart of Pakistan's Karachi to eliminate the enemies.

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What happened in Dhurandhar 1: Recap The film focuses on the streets of Lyari in Pakistan. A man named Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh) enters the mafia world, gaining trust and forming allies after saving the life of a local don's son. As violence escalates, Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna) loses his son. Vowing to avenge his death, Rehman Dakait goes on a brutal rampage.

Destroying his rival gangs, he becomes the undisputed king of the Lyari underworld.

With Rehman Dakait, Hamza too climbs the ranks. In between, he falls for Yalina (played by Sara Arjun), who is the daughter of a powerful politician, Jameel Jamali (played by Rakesh Bedi). But even romance has no time in Lyari, where every move can cost someone their life.

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As Yalina’s father is ready to do anything to keep his power, he recruits a ruthless, suspended police officer, SP Chaudhary Aslam (played by Sanjay Dutt) to take down Rehman Dakait’s empire. Elsewhere, Major Iqbal (played by Arjun Rampal) plots the 26/11 attacks.

Eventually, all of them, Hamza, Jameel and Major Iqbal join forces to target Rehman and his lobby. Amid this, the film reveals the biggest shock: Hamza isn't a right-hand man. His real name is Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover spy from India who is sent to neutralise Rehman and his Lyari empire.

Who dies in Dhurandhar In the end, Rehman dies in the hands of Hamza. However, it isn't the end of the story yet. Director Aditya Dhar previously revealed that Rehman Dakait's death is just the beginning of something big, as the real mastermind for the terror attacks in India is someone else.

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Dhurandhar 2 story Dhurandhar: The Revenge, as suggested by the name, continues Jaskirat Singh Rangi's mission in Pakistan, avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting more threats.

Is Dhurandhar a real-life story? The sequel is loosely draws inspiration from 2014 Indian general election, 2016 Indian note demonetisation and other events.

The ensemble cast of Dhurandhar, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, alongside other supporting actors, reprise their roles from the previous film installment.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The film had a pan-India rollout, available in multiple languages.