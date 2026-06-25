What happened to Alka Yagnik? Singer confined to wheelchair in viral video

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik has left her fans concerned after a video of her being assisted in a wheelchair has gone viral on the internet. The video emerged after she talked about her health struggles while receiving her Padma Bhushan award.

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Alka Yagnik in wheelchair Despite her health issues, Alka Yagnik turned up for the prestigious event in New Delhi on 23 June. She was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu.

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What happened to her? After the ceremony, Alka Yagnik took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, opening up about her health. Although she didn't reveal exactly what happened to her, she wrote in the post, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health, and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

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She continued, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."

She further called the moment a symbol of strength and resilience, adding that she chose to attend the ceremony for her fans.

"This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey."

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the 60-year-old playback singer also thanked the leadership and authorities of the country for honouring her with the achievement.

"I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect."

She wrapped up her post by thanking her fans once again and said, "Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn't just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you. Love, Alka."

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Alka Yagnik on Instagram.

It is still not known what caused Alka Yagnik to use a wheelchair. In a video, she was seen being helped by security personnel to walk at the Delhi event.

Alka Yagnik's hearing loss Earlier, Alka Yagnik revealed that she suffered from a rare hearing disorder.

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In June 2024, she shared that she lost her hearing ability suddenly after getting off a flight.

She has maintained a low profile since then.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.