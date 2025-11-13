What is Akon’s net worth? Singer arrested in Georgia months after wife files for divorce

Akon’s name returned to headlines this month, though not for music or a business rollout. The singer was taken into custody in Georgia on 7 November after officers learned he had an active bench warrant tied to an earlier suspended-license case.

Arrest details from Georgia TMZ reported that the warrant connected back to a September traffic stop involving a stalled Tesla Cybertruck. Police said Akon was behind the wheel and explained that the vehicle had simply run out of battery while he was waiting for a tow. During that stop, officers ran his information and found that his license had been suspended after he missed a court date in January 2023. He was cited at the time and released.

The bench warrant remained open. When he was later stopped in DeKalb County last week, authorities executed the warrant and took him into custody. The suspended license issue forms the core of the case, and no additional criminal allegations have been reported to date.

How much is Akon worth? Celebrity Net Worth estimates his financial worth at approximately $50 million. The figure reflects two decades of royalty streams, touring revenue, and business ventures. His career reached its global stride in 2004 with the release of “Locked Up” and “Lonely,” followed by a long commercial run that saw him earn between $12 million and $21 million annually during his peak years from 2008 to 2011.

Inside Akon’s multimillion-dollar fortune Alongside music, Akon has built companies tied to production, distribution, and artist development. Konvict Muzik and KonLive Distribution were early platforms for emerging acts, most notably Lady Gaga. Away from entertainment, he has made investments in tech, fashion, mining, and the proposed Akon City project in Senegal, a large-scale development that has garnered global attention and scrutiny, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Akon’s family life Akon has nine children from different relationships and has spoken openly about practicing polygamy on THE ZEZE MILLZ SHOW.

His long-time partner Tomeka Thiam filed for divorce on 11 September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, as reported by PEOPLE. The filing landed days before what would have marked 29 years of marriage. They share a 17-year-old daughter, Journey. The Georgia arrest was resolved at the administrative level for now.

FAQs Why was Akon arrested in Georgia? He was taken into custody over an active bench warrant linked to a missed court date for a suspended-license citation.

What is Akon’s net worth in 2025? Celebrity Net Worth estimates his fortune at about $50 million.

How did Akon make most of his money? His income comes from music royalties, touring, label operations, production credits, and several business ventures.