What is Isha Foundation? Everything to know about where Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru surprised their fans on Monday, December 1, by getting married at the Isha Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore. The Family Man actor posted photos of the ceremony on social media.

The venue for Samantha and Raj’s wedding has a close link to Samantha’s life. The Isha Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded by Sadhguru.

Over the past few years, the actor has talked openly about learning from Sadhguru and following many of his teachings. She has attended Isha Foundation’s events, asked the spiritual leader personal questions about life and healing, and mentioned that his advice helped her grow.

What Is the Isha Foundation? Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation runs large-scale environmental campaigns, social upliftment projects, spiritual programs, and the iconic Isha Yoga Centre near Coimbatore.

This centre has become a major spiritual destination, attracting thousands from India and abroad, including celebrities like Samantha.

Inside the Linga Bhairavi temple At the heart of the centre is the Linga Bhairavi Temple, where Samantha and Raj exchanged vows. The temple sits at the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains. The eight-foot-tall Devi idol was consecrated by Sadhguru and represents a powerful form of feminine energy known as Bhairavi.

The temple hosts several important rituals, including Devi Abhishekam, Vastram Arpanam, Netram Arpanam, Bhairavi Vilakku Seva, Namakaranam, Annaprasanam, Chuda Karma, and Linga Bhairavi Vivaha, as per its official website. These rituals are known for invoking blessings, protection, and emotional balance.

Samantha has been vocal about turning to spirituality after facing personal challenges. Her conversations with Sadhguru, where she asked about dealing with injustice, karma, and emotional pain, earned huge attention online. She has repeatedly said his guidance helped her heal and grow.

FAQs 1. Where did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru get married? Samantha and Raj got married at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Foundation’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

2. What is the Isha Foundation known for? The Isha Foundation, founded by Sadhguru, is known for yoga programs, meditation, spiritual retreats, social upliftment work, and the famous Linga Bhairavi Temple and Adiyogi statue.