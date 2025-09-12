What is ‘Lokah,' the third highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2025 gaining traction online?

Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra, the dark fantasy Mollywood film is making waves online after several Indian actresses commended India's first female superhero film. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Prabhi, Tripti Dimri and Akshay Kumar praised the film.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, it made silver screen debut on August 28. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “The big names are talking about #Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra... Now playing in its #Hindi version.”

In a post on Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt called the film a "fresh blend of mythic folklore & mystery."

Also Read | Meet Indian sibling duo behind Koyal, a startup to convert audio into movie

Lokah Plot Third highest-grossing Malayalam movie of the year imbued with folklore and fantasy elements shows the heroine navigating a modern world. Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero emerged as the fourth highest grossing Mollywood film of all time. Set in a war-torn city, the lead character Chandra Ananya narrowly escapes an encounter after retrieving a mysterious package.

Hailing the movie, Alia wrote, “Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore & mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love & support for!” Lokah stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role."

Dominic Arun directorial dark fantasy superhero film stars the renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan Soman Nair's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan Naslen in lead roles.

Lokah cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy, alongside Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha.

Watch Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra trailer here: