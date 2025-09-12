What is ‘Lokah,' the third highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2025 gaining traction online?

Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra, India's first female superhero film, has received praise from several actresses including Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Released on August 28, it has become the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year.

Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Sep 2025, 02:24 PM IST
The dark fantasy film Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra, features Kalyani Priyadarshan.
The dark fantasy film Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra, features Kalyani Priyadarshan.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra, the dark fantasy Mollywood film is making waves online after several Indian actresses commended India's first female superhero film. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Prabhi, Tripti Dimri and Akshay Kumar praised the film.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, it made silver screen debut on August 28. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “The big names are talking about #Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra... Now playing in its #Hindi version.”

In a post on Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt called the film a "fresh blend of mythic folklore & mystery."

Lokah Plot

Third highest-grossing Malayalam movie of the year imbued with folklore and fantasy elements shows the heroine navigating a modern world. Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero emerged as the fourth highest grossing Mollywood film of all time. Set in a war-torn city, the lead character Chandra Ananya narrowly escapes an encounter after retrieving a mysterious package.

Hailing the movie, Alia wrote, “Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore & mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love & support for!” Lokah stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role."

Dominic Arun directorial dark fantasy superhero film stars the renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan Soman Nair's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan Naslen in lead roles.

Lokah cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy, alongside Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha.

Watch Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra trailer here:

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Box Office Collection Day 15

At the domestic box office, Lokah did a business of 3.85 crore net in India on Day 15, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. During its 15-day run in theatres, first two weeks, it collected 101.7 crore net. Week 2 collection stands at 47 crore net while in the first week it raked in 54.7 rore net.

