Malayalam superstar Mammootty is back in the spotlight with his latest film, O.M: Operation Mole, which released in theatres on 20November. The actor shares the screen with Dhanush in the Tamil action thriller directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. While audiences are keen to see him in a role with grey shades, there is also interest in his life beyond cinema, particularly his wealth, properties, luxury cars and business interests.

Mammotty's net worth Mammootty, whose real name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, has spent more than five decades in the film industry and acted in over 400 films.

According to media estimates, his net worth is around ₹340 crore. This figure is not an officially declared amount, but an estimate based on his reported film earnings, investments, properties and other income sources.

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How much does Mammootty charge per film? Mammootty is among the highest-paid actors in Malayalam cinema. Reports suggest that he charges between ₹8 crore and ₹10 crore for a film, although his actual remuneration can vary depending on the project and his role.

Acting remains his main source of income. Over the years, he has worked across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada cinema, building a career that has continued to attract both commercial projects and critically acclaimed roles.

He also earns through brand endorsements and production-related activities. Some reports estimate his annual earnings at around ₹50 crore, but this figure has not been confirmed by the actor or his representatives.

Mammootty's luxury car collection Mammootty is also known for his interest in luxury cars. His garage is often referred to as the '369 collection', as several of his vehicles reportedly carry the registration number 369.

His reported car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Range Rover Sport, Jaguar F-Type, BMW E46 M3, Toyota Land Cruiser, Audi A7, Mini Cooper S and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

He is also associated with luxury vehicles such as the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, the complete list of cars currently owned by the actor has not been officially confirmed.

Properties and business ventures Real estate is believed to be an important part of Mammootty's wealth. He reportedly owns properties in Kerala, Chennai, Bengaluru and Dubai. One of his best-known residences is a lakefront bungalow in Kadavanthra, Kochi, which he shares with his family. The property has been estimated to be worth around ₹4 crore in media reports.

Interestingly, Mammootty's chartered accountant, Sanil Kumar, recently spoke about the actor's approach to managing money. In an interview with 42 PodCatcher, he said that Mammootty generally prefers safer investments, particularly land, instead of taking major risks through large businesses.

He also revealed that Mammootty was a major shareholder in Motherhood, a maternal healthcare business started by his daughter Surumy and her husband, Dr Mohammed Rehan Sayeed. The company was eventually acquired by a foreign company, reportedly giving its shareholders a good return.

Apart from these investments, Mammootty has been associated with film production, distribution and television ventures, including Playhouse Motion Pictures and Malayalam Communications, which operates Kairali TV.

Mammootty's latest film O.M: Operation Mole

Mammootty is currently seen in O.M: Operation Mole, alongside Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the action thriller revolves around a covert operation targeting a red sandalwood smuggling network.

Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, a character with grey shades, while Dhanush plays Pazhanivel, also known as Thiru. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans.

In an interview with NDTV, director Rajkumar Periasamy revealed that Mammootty's character was written specifically with the actor in mind. He described the role as one of the major highlights of the film.