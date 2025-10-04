What is Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth? Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s fiancée and Swarovski ambassador’s fortune

Actress Rashmika Mandana is making headlines after her engagement to Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda was confirmed recently. The couple is set to tie the knot in February next year, 36-year-old Liger star's team confirmed to Hindustan Times on Saturday.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandana net worth Born on April 5, 1996, 29-year-old Pushpa 2 actress is one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses. With over 47.1 million followers on Instagram, she made a fortune through various endorsement deals, modelling assignments and brand ambassador roles, besides her acting career.

Rashmika’s net worth is around ₹66 crore, according to Forbes. She set off her career with modelling and made a mark in acting. The breakthrough in her career came with Kannada film debut in Kirik Party. The Sandalwood movie proved to be a box office success.

As per media reports, she receives a payment anywhere between ₹4 and ₹8 crore for her movie roles but for Pushpa 2: The Rule, she reportedly charged an incredible ₹10 crore. Vijay Deverakonda's fiancé, who essayed the role of Yesubai Bhonsale in Chhaava, was reportedly paid ₹4 crore.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna was appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Swarovski India in August this year. She became the first Indian ambassador for the fitness brand Isopure after her appointment in July 2025.

She has endorsed several brands in the past including Boat, Kalyan Jewellers, 7UP, Meesho and vegan beauty company Plum. Popularly known as “National Crush,” Rashmika Mandanna owns a luxurious bungalow in Bangalore, valued at ₹8 crore. Besides this, she owns properties in Mumbai, Goa, Coorg and Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandana movies Some of her popular movies include, Kirik Party, Dear Comrade, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Pushpa: The Rise and Varisu. She also played significant role in popular Bollywood movies and made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Goodbye. In the Hindi film industry, she acted in Mission Majnu, Animal and the most recent Chhaava.

Advertisement