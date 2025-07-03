What is the Mann Act? The 1910 law behind Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ conviction explained

Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted on Wednesday (July 2) on two felony counts of transporting individuals for prostitution under the Mann Act, a rarely charged federal statute dating back more than a century.

Enacted in 1910, the Mann Act, formally known as the White-Slave Traffic Act, was passed during a period in the United States over “white slavery.” Lawmakers aimed to crack down on organised prostitution and the exploitation of women by making it a federal crime to transport them across state or international borders for “immoral purposes.”

“Immoral purpose” was clarified to mean any sexual activity that is criminal under the law (for example, prostitution or sexual exploitation).

Origins and early use Initially, the Mann Act banned transporting “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.”

Over time, courts and Congress narrowed its scope. In 1986, Congress amended the Mann Act to make it gender-neutral (it applies to transporting any person, not just women).

Key elements of the Law Under the modern version of the statute, prosecutors must prove:

A defendant knowingly transported an individual across state lines (or internationally).

The purpose of the travel was to engage in prostitution or illegal sexual activity.

Each violation can carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

How it applied to Combs Prosecutors alleged that Combs arranged for two former partners—R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine and a woman identified only as “Jane”—to travel across state and international borders for prostitution.

According to testimony, Combs coerced the women into participating in drug-fueled “freak offs” with paid male escorts, and used his business empire’s resources to organise and finance the encounters.

Jurors ultimately convicted Combs on:

Count 3: Transportation to engage in prostitution involving Ventura Fine.

Count 5: Transportation to engage in prostitution involving Jane.

Although Combs was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the Mann Act convictions alone expose him to up to 20 years in prison if the sentences are imposed consecutively.

His sentencing date has not yet been set.

