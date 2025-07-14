'What is wrong with you people?' Kelly Osbourne reacts to rumors of her dad Ozzy 'dying'

Washington, DC [US], July 14 (ANI): TV personality and singer Kelly Osbourne slammed rumours that her father, Ozzy Osbourne, is "dying", reported the New York Post.

Advertisement

Kelly posted a video on her Instagram Stories addressing online claims that her famous father is near death, amidst his various health struggles.

"So, there's this video going around on social media, and it's supposed to be my dad, but it's AI," Kelly informed her fans, as per the outlet.

"And it has a voice like my dad's David Attenborough or something," she said, adding, "And it starts out saying, 'I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die.'"

"What..is wrong with you people?" Kelly added. "Why would you spend your time making a video like this?," according to the New York Post.

The former 'Fashion Police' host clarified that Ozzy is "not dying," as per the outlet.

Advertisement

"Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be," Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter said, "but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?"

She also reacted to the rumour that her parents had a "suicide pact," which Sharon spoke about over 15 years ago.

"That..., my mum said to get attention one time," Kelly said, adding, "And my dad's not dying. Stop," reported the New York Post.

In 2007, Sharon said, "Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision. We believe 100 per cent in euthanasia, so we have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains."

Advertisement

"If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that's it - we'd be off," Sharon added, as per the outlet.

Ozzy confirmed his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020. He has also gone through multiple surgeries in recent years, including for a debilitating spinal injury in 2019, according to the New York Post.

In November 2023, Ozzy said he has "at best 10 years left" to live, as per the outlet.

Ozzy, who is now confined to a wheelchair, recently played his final concert with Black Sabbath at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, according to the New York Post.

Kelly Osbourne is engaged to Sid Wilson. Wilson, who is a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot, proposed to Kelly during Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath at England's Villa Park on Saturday, July 5. (ANI)