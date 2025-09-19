What made actors quit non-veg while shooting Yogi Adityanath’s biopic ‘Ajey’

Gautam says the journey of Yogi Adityanath—from sanyasi at 22 to youngest MP by 26—was “god-sent.” He credits the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister by Shantanu Gupta as the seed.

Anjali Thakur
Published19 Sep 2025, 02:01 PM IST
Filmmaker Ravindra Gautam revealed what inspired him to make a biopic on CM Yogi Adityanath.
Filmmaker Ravindra Gautam revealed what inspired him to make a biopic on CM Yogi Adityanath.

Bollywood filmmaker Ravindra Gautam, known for Maharani Season 2 and Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami, is back with a biopic that promises sincerity over spectacle. Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, starring Anant Joshi as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, released in theatres today (September 19). In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gautam lays bare what drew him to this subject, and some of the unusual lengths the cast and crew went to, including giving up non-vegetarian food for the duration of the shoot.

Why make a film on Yogi Adityanath now?

Gautam says the journey of Yogi Adityanath—from sanyasi at 22 to youngest MP by 26—was “god-sent.” He credits the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister by Shantanu Gupta (whose rights were acquired by US-based producers with strong Indian ties) as the seed. In Gautam’s words, “It wasn’t a project I sought. The inspiration came through the book, and the producers reaching out.”

Also Read | Vaishno Devi landslide: UP CM announces ₹4 lakh ex gratia for victims' kin

A real man, not a myth

The director emphasises that Ajey is not a political flick, but a personal, spiritual, and emotional drama. Gautam explains the challenge of portraying someone so well known: “You can’t misrepresent him. We visited his village in Uttarakhand, spoke with his family, watched hours of video. I didn’t meet him, but you can feel the person beyond the politics.”

One discovery surprised Gautam: despite Yogi Adityanath’s stern public image, there is a sensitivity there—towards the ordinary person, and that emotional core, he argues, is what helped in shaping his path against corruption and injustice.

Commitment on and off the set

To ensure authenticity, Gautam shares, “The actor who played Yogi had to shave his head on camera. Non-negotiable.” Anant Joshi accepted without hesitation. Gautam also tells of the set culture: during filming in Rishikesh and Dharamshala, mornings began earlier than calls with prayers and bhajans by the Ganga. And yes, in solidarity, the entire cast and crew voluntarily abstained from non-vegetarian food—even off-set.

Also Read | Sydney Sweeney gets ₹540-crore offer from Bollywood: What we know so far

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal plays a key role, and Gautam praises his professionalism. He jokes that Rawal kept on his beard and wig even at lunch breaks to save time—a rare thing, says Gautam, in a film world where delays are frequent.

Also Read | The Summer I Turned Pretty to wrap up with Prime Video movie

Controversy and CBFC

Ajey briefly faced an obstacle at the censor board, which demanded 29 cuts, and the Reviewing Body added 21 more. Gautam says the objections were “bizarre,” but a High Court later overruled them, clearing the film without any cuts.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentWhat made actors quit non-veg while shooting Yogi Adityanath’s biopic ‘Ajey’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.