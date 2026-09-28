What makes Shah Rukh Khan different? Amitabh Bachchan opens up as Rajkummar Rao recalls his own journey

Amitabh Bachchan praised Shah Rukh Khan’s resilience and ability to lift the confidence of people around him during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The moment came as Rajkummar Rao recalled how strongly Shah Rukh’s journey had influenced his own decision to pursue acting.

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What Amitabh Bachchan said about SRK Rajkummar appeared on the special episode alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to promote their upcoming film Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. The episode aired on 25 September, with the trio winning ₹12.5 lakh, which was donated to Manobal, an organisation working with visually impaired children, according to The Indian Express.

During the conversation, Bachchan highlighted his personal experience of working with Shah Rukh.

The veteran actor said, “Sir, main batata hoon maine unke saath kaam kiya hai aur woh aise insaan hain ki woh kisi bhi baat par haar nahi maante, koi bhi samasya ho woh sirf bolte hain aur saamne wale ka confidence kitna badhaate hain.” (Sir, let me tell you, I have worked with him and he is the kind of person who never gives up on anything. Whatever the problem may be, he simply speaks up and boosts the confidence of the person in front of him.)

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The remark carried added weight given Bachchan and Shah Rukh’s long professional association. The two first shared the screen in Mohabbatein (2000), followed by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), where they played a father and son.

They later appeared together in Veer-Zaara (2004), Paheli (2005) and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). Shah Rukh also made a cameo in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022), in which Bachchan had a prominent role.

What did Rajkummar have to say about SRK Rajkummar, meanwhile, spoke about the personal significance of Shah Rukh’s story.

The Stree actor said, “Sir, jaise ki woh khud Delhi se hain aur maine bhi kaafi kam umar mein soch liya tha ki mujhe acting karni hain. Aur ek aur baat Sir, mere mummy ke kamre mein humesha aapki ek poster hoti thi kyuki aap heen sabse number one rahe hain aur aap se hum sab inspire hue hain.” (Sir, since you are from Delhi yourself, I too had decided at a very young age that I wanted to act. There was always a poster of yours in my mother’s room because you have always been number one, and we have all been inspired by you.)

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He went on to describe Shah Rukh’s path from a middle-class Delhi family to theatre, television and eventually Bollywood stardom as a source of inspiration.

Rajkummar also recalled that when he first came to Mumbai for an acting opportunity and was not selected, he would stand outside Shah Rukh’s home, Mannat. The memory offered a glimpse into the actor’s own early struggles before establishing himself in Hindi cinema.

More about Rajkummar's upcoming film 'Prahaar' Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, stars Rajkummar as public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

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The film explores Nikam’s legal battles, including the prosecution connected to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 16 October 2026, with its trailer set to launch at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 29 September.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.