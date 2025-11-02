What makes Shah Rukh Khan India's 1st billionaire actor? From Red Chillies to Mannat; check out his whopping net worth

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 60th birthday today. Apart from his extraordinary success at the box office, Bollywood's Badshah has built a staggering empire that extends beyond films, encompassing business ventures, sports, and more, cementing his position as one of the biggest names in the world of entertainment.

From blockbuster hits, brand endorsements, and owning an Indian Premier League (IPL) team, here's a look at Shah Rukh Khan's wealth.

India's 1st billionaire actor - Check out Shah Rukh Khan's net worth Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor to join the billionaire club last month, with the Hurun India Rich List 2025 valuing the actor's net worth at a whopping $1.4 billion ( ₹12,490 crore).

With a net worth of ₹12, 490 crore, Shah Rukh Khan's wealth is reportedly more than several international celebrities, including pop sensation Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), comedian Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), former California governor and Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), and actor-musician Selena Gomez ($720 million).

Where does Shah Rukh Khan's wealth come from? Apart from his earnings as an actor, Shah Rukh Khan's wealth primarily comes from his investments, including his Red Chillies production house and VFX studio, as well as his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and global investments.

Established in 2002, Red Chillies Entertainment is a leading film production company with a track record of producing many successful films. In addition to filmmaking, the company invests in visual effects, film distribution, and digital media.

Shah Rukh also holds a stake in the Indian franchise of the global indoor theme park KidZania, along with real estate investments in India and the Middle East.

He owns the iconic sea-facing mansion in Mumbai called ‘Mannat,’ reportedly valued at around ₹200 crore. Additionally, he has a holiday home in Alibaug, further contributing to his luxurious real estate portfolio.

The Bollywood superstar has also invested in technology, such as the health and nutrition app Nourish and the live streaming and audience interaction platform MirrAR.

Shah Rukh Khan endorses numerous luxury brands, including Tag Heuer, Pepsi, and Hyundai, that significantly contribute to his earnings. His widespread popularity makes him a preferred ambassador for both Indian and international brands.

Shah Rukh Khan's journey Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Deewana (1992), following his career in the entertainment industry, which began with the Doordarshan series Fauji (1988).

He gained fame with the 1993 thrillers Baazigar and Darr and went on to star in successful films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), and the list continues.

He won his career's first national award for Atlee's film Jawan, which became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan's last release was Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, which was met with mixed reviews from fans and critics. He had no film releases this year.