What is newlywed couple Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's net worth?

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker-husband Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on 1 December in a spiritual Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre’s Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The actress shared aesthetic photos from the ceremony on Instagram, captioning it simply with the date “01.12.2025” with white heart emojis on either side. The ceremony garnered positive responses on social media for its simple yet personal aspect, amid a host of grand celebrity and business family weddings over the past years.

Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Net worth, assets, business As per reports, the couple are a force to reckon with in the Tamil and Telegu movie industries. With combined net worth estimated between ₹195-200 crore in 2025.

A sought-after director, Raj Nidimoru's net worth is pegged at around ₹83-85 crore in 2025, according to a Moneycontrol report. Notably, he is half of celebrated professional due Raj & DK, who have well paid content production, directing and writing credits from projects including Farzi, and The Family Man.

Besides the fees, Nidimoru also draws sums from international collabs, profit-sharing agreements, and back-end deals, as per the report.

Notably, the couple worked together on Amazon Prime Video's ‘The Family Man Season 2’ and ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, as actor and director.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's net worth, endorsements The report pegged Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s net worth at around ₹100-110 crore in 2025, largely drawn from her film career in the southern movie industries. Her big cheques and bonuses most recently have been from OTT projects such as Citadel: Honey Bunny (Nidimoru was director).

She is also a banner name for endorsements, commanding a premium — ranging tens of crores, as per the MC report, for advertisements spanning beauty, fashion, food and lifestyle.

See Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's wedding ceremony The intimate ceremony was attended only by close family and friends — around 30 guests — and began in the early morning, around 6 a.m. Fans, friends and peers from across the film industry have sent their blessings, celebrating the union for its sincerity and depth rather than glamour.

Samantha Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru previous marriages Both are divorced, Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya (2017-2021), while Nidimoru married Shhyamali De in 2015 (Sources say their relationship ended several years ago but was not made public and there has been no official statement from either party).

